Knead Bread & Bakery Opens in Downtown Sandusky

Desiree Benavides LoPiccolo and Trish LoPiccolo speak with some of the first customers at Trish’s new brick and mortar location in downtown Sandusky: Knead Bread & Bakery. The bakery sold out their entire stock in just two hours for their grand opening. Trish formerly operated out of the drive-thru at the Sandusky Family Diner before opening her own dedicated space. Knead Bread & Bakery is scheduled to be open Wed-Fri 8 am-2 pm (or until sold out) and Saturday 8 am – 12 pm, the bakery is located next to The Mint and across the street from Elk St. Brewery in downtown Sandusky

