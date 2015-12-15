DLOW and Deckerville Fire Dept make Pair of $4k donations

FIRE DEPT DISHES IT OUT: Members of the Deckerville Fire Department served up a breakfast this past Saturday in the school cafeteria.

The Detroit Lions themed fire pit raffled off by the Fire Department.

The Deckerville Fire Department and the Deckerville League of Women held their annual Pancake Breakfast and Easter Egg Scramble last Saturday.

Both events were very successful, with lots of happy kids filling bags full of candy and the fire department serving 486 meals. The fire department also held a raffle in conjunction with the breakfast, with a fire pit and milk can as prizes. Justin Lindke, of Lindke Welding & Repair, donated the fire pit and the milk can was donated by Cheryl Lindke. Justin designed the fire pit with his plasma table, and did the milk can free hand. The rafffle itself raised $7,532.00 dollars. The fire department donated to make it an even $8000.00, with two local residents, Jeff McConnachie who was involved in a farm accident this past week, and Leslie Vogel, recently diagnosed with breast cancer, splitting the proceeds.

A custom made milk can that was raffled.



Paul Guza’s name was drawn first, he donated it back. Michelle Levert won the fire pit and Nancy Baumeister won the milk can.

The fire department will use the rest of their proceeds for equipment improvements to make it better for fighting fires. Saturday’s event was one of the biggest that they have ever had.

Community proud!