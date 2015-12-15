Lions Club & TeamOne Join to Help Animal Shelter

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Sandusky Lions Club recently joined forces with Team One Credit Union and collected donations for Sanilac County Animal Control. Together they collected a wide variety of items that were desperately needed at the shelter.
Donations of kitten, cat and dog food, clean old sheets, blankets and pillowcases, clumping cat litter are always welcome and needed at the Sandusky shelter.
To make a donation please contact the Animal Control at 810-648-2000.

