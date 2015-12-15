M-46 Project Update – Businesses Open Despite Roadwork

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) construction project on M-19/M-46 is in full swing. While eastbound M-46 remains closed at the intersection, local businesses like Dairy Queen, Stoliker’s Designs, Yager Auto Parts, and Speedy Q are still accessible to customers. The community is urged to support these businesses during this period. Westbound M-46 traffic is unaffected, for now but that is set to come to an end this coming Monday. Work is set to begin on the Westbound portion of M-46 on April 8th and is scheduled through October 26, 2024. Eastbound construction will wrap up on November 15, 2024. Motorists traveling on M-19 should note the reduced 25 mph speed limit in the downtown area. MDOT has not yet announced a date for the closure of M-19.

For the latest project updates, including detour information, visit the MDOT website or the Mi Drive traffic information site (enable the construction layer on the map by clicking the traffic cone in the legend to the top left).

