Kingston Lady Cardinals Finish State Runner Up in Div. 4

The Kingston Lady Cardinals traveled to the Breslin Center in East Lansing this past weekend to take part in the State Semi-Final and Finals games against Frankfort and Ishpeming respectively.

Thursday’s game against Frankfort was familiar territory for the Cardinals, blasting past the team from Northwestern Michigan and taking the win 56-33 to earn themselves a bid at the state title.

Saturday morning Kingston faced off another Northern team, this one from all the way in the Upper Peninsula. Kingston tipped off against the Ishpeming Hematites at 10 am Saturday.

Fueled by Molly Walker’s 9 point first quarter, the Cardinals led by eleven points to start the second quarter.



Ishpeming gave Kingston a taste of their own medicine (as the Lady Cardinals so often put games away in the second quarter this season), Ishpeming outscored the Cardinals 20-8 in the second quarter, taking a 31-30 lead into the half.

The Hematites kept up the pace in the second half, outscoring the Cardinals 42-24 in the second half to take the win and State Championship with the 73-54 win.

Kingston’s Molly and Abby Walker each finished with 14 points. Abby pulled down 10 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 assists. Molly grabbed 4 rebounds, 3 steals and 4 assists. Delaney St. George finished the game with 10 points and 9 rebounds. Gracy Walker had 6 points, 9 rebounds, 1 block, 1 steal and an assist. Keira McGarvie added 6 points, 11 rebounds and 2 assists. Zoe van Rijn had 4 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals. 2024’s title run was the last shot Abby and Gracy Walker, though younger sister Molly will have two more shots at the title. The team will also be missing all time leading score Delaney St. George alongside Keira McGarvie, and Zoe van Rijn.

Kingston’s all-time leading scorer, Delaney St. George, gave her two cents on the matchup with Ishpeming “I thought we played well in the final game. We got off to a great start but Ishpeming started making their shots. They were definitely the better team in that game but we played hard. I’m proud of the team for even making it to the Breslin this season. It was a huge accomplishment and it proved that the hard work does pay off.”

The rest of the Kingston Lady Cardinals young core will have some big shoes to fill next year but that’s something the community is optimistic about.

Superintendent Shona Vennevy had some glowing remarks for the team. “What a great group of young ladies the 23-24 Varsity Basketball team has and two coaches who gave their all to those girls. They show great determination, sportsmanship, and compassion for the game, the other players and their coaches. A number of these girls have played together since the 4th grade, it was almost inevitable that they would make it to the championship game. They do a great job talking to each other while on the court and work very hard as a team. They have made Kingston extremely proud and will continue to make us proud well into their adult lives. Once a Cardinal always a Cardinal!”

Kingston coach Jay Green gave some glowing remarks on his team and the support from the local area.

“These girls made their coaches, families, and the overall Kingston Community proud. The team poured everything they had into preparing and playing the games while also handling the entire moment with class. The support we received from throughout the Thumb was great and makes us all realize how special it is to live in the Thumb. “