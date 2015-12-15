The Sandusky Arts Council’s 2024 Lawn Chair Music Series

The Sandusky Arts Council is excited to announce the 2024 Lawn Chair Music Series will begin on June 28, with a six week line-up:

June 28 – Count-N-Change

July 5 – Jack Clarkson Band

July 12 – Danielle Bollinger

July 19 – Stone Street Revival

July 26 – Joey Vee

August 2 – Bryan Dixon (Elvis Tribute)

Since its beginning in 2008, all of the concerts produced in the series have been free to the public. This is done with the help of local businesses supporting this family friendly community event. There are different opportunities available to support this event. All sponsors are listed on all printed media, acknowledged in any other advertising medium, including social media, through which the group elects to advertise. Receive a sponsor sign to display at your business acknowledging support, additionally Platinum and Gold sponsors will have a sign displayed at all of the concerts in the “Alley of Honor”. For more information, call Sandusky Arts Council Lawn Chair Music Series Project Manager, Kevin Kohn, at 810-837-1859.

An option to donate to the gazebo is also available, as a Friend of the Gazebo. The structure itself was donated in honor of Bea Kenny, but there are no funds to maintain it. The Sandusky Arts Council redesigned to gazebo to incorporate a stage, and since then, have kind of “adopted” the gazebo, and coordinate work on it.

