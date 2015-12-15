Thumb Community Health Partnership Teams Up with National Kidney Foundation of Michigan to Raise Awareness About Kidney Health

The Thumb Community Health Partnership (TCHP) is excited to announce a new collaboration with the National Kidney Foundation of Michigan (NKFM). This joint effort is aimed at raising awareness about kidney health in the Thumb Region. March is designated as National Kidney Month, providing the perfect time to kick off this project. One of the goals of Kidney Month is to educate the public about kidney health and the importance of early detection and treatment. Along with kidney health awareness, this partnership will also bring the most up to date information to medical providers through continuing education programs and support for primary care clinics.

Research indicates that 33% of adults in the United States are at risk for kidney disease. This highlights the critical need for awareness and preventive measures. To address this, the TCHP and the NKFM are teaming up to launch the “Are You in the 33%?” campaign, which is part of the National Kidney Foundation’s Kidney Risk Campaign™.

“We are thrilled to join forces with the National Kidney Foundation of Michigan to advocate for kidney health awareness in the Thumb community,” stated Kay Balcer, TCHP Director. “Together, we can empower individuals with knowledge and resources to take control of their kidney health.”

As part of our ongoing commitment to shed light on the impact of chronic disease on our residents, kidney health is a vital topic. Over the coming months, watch for materials to educate and promote early detection and treatment of kidney disease.

Are you in the 33%? Find out by taking an online risk quiz today! Visit Kidney Risk Quiz (https://kidneymi.org/kidney_quiz) to take the quiz and learn more about kidney health. Let’s work together to make a difference in kidney health awareness!

For more information about this project, please contact Kay Balcer, TCHP Network Director at balcer@thumbhealth.org .

The Thumb Community Health Partnership (TCHP) encompasses Huron, Lapeer, Sanilac, and Tuscola Counties and includes twenty-seven health and human service organizations including local mental health providers, public health departments, local hospitals, a community action agency, and a federally qualified health center. The partnership is working to improve coordination of services and access to care for residents. The partnership is grant funded and will result in many benefits to members and the community.

About the NKFM

The National Kidney Foundation of Michigan works to prevent kidney disease and improve the quality of life for those living with it by offering life-changing programs and services across the state. The NKFM consistently receives high marks from top charity evaluation organizations, including 4 stars from Charity Navigator, a platinum rating from Candid, and meeting all 20 priorities for the Better Business Bureau. Our focus on transparency and outcomes is recognized as among the best. NKFM.org

