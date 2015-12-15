Marlette Schools Announce 2024 Scholars

Marlette Schools are proud to announce their 2024 Marlette Scholars.

Brian Albertston is the son of Daniel and Candy Albertson, of Marlette

College/Future Plans: To work within the trades of construction and possibly enter into a trades program to further my education while staying in the thumb of Michigan.

Academic Achievements: Brian Albertson is a member of the National Honor Society. He participated in Business Professional of America (BPA) and was a Class Officer, where he served as a representative of the senior class. He earned his academic letter and received awards for Geometry and the Construction Trades program. He was also a member of the Junior Varsity and Varsity basketball team. He volunteered at blood drives and the career center.

He earned scholarships to Ferris State University, Saginaw Valley State University, and Lawrence Technological University.

He plans on working within the trades of construction.

Olivia Findlay is the daughter of Foster and Melissa Findlay, of Marlette.

Her future plans include attending Wayne State University, Detroit, MI Nursing and CRNA School.

Olivia is a member of the National Honor Society. She has also served on Student Council and as a 2024 class officer throughout high school. Olivia has participated in Business Professionals of America and HOSA. She has earned her academic, letter, plaque and pin, and received classroom awards in Geometry, English, Algebra1, Algebra 2, Gym, Health and Chemistry. She has received Academic All State honors for four years. Olivia has participated on the varsity volleyball, basketball and track teams. She has received All State honors in volleyball and track. She is a state champ in Division 4 high jump. Olivia has volunteered for multiple blood drives, the Marlette community Fall Family Fun days, Park Prance and Monster Mash.

Olivia will attend Wayne State University this fall where she has received the Gold Scholarship and a track scholarship. She will be a member of the women’s track team and was accepted into the nursing program and will further her education to become a nurse anesthetist.

Zane Greve is a member of the National Honor Society and was also a member of the Marlette Science Academic Team this year. He is in his second year of the Computer Technology program at the Sanilac Career Center, where he has earned the CompTIA ITF+ and A+ certifications and is in the works of obtaining the CompTIA Network+ and Security+ certifications. Zane has received awards for academic achievement, citizenship, and perfect attendance in addition to being awarded the National Rural and Small Town Award (NRSTA) and the National Hispanic Recognition Award (NHRA). He has volunteered for the Knights of Columbus – Marlette Council and at the Marlette First Church.

He plans to attain employment in the area of information technology (IT).

Emma Heussner is the daughter of Scott and Kelly Heussner, of Marlette

Her future plans include studying Marketing/Digital Marketing at Saginaw Valley State University

Academic Achievements:

Emma is a member of the National Honor Society where she has served her community for the past three years. She has also invested three years of experience into Business Professionals of America (BPA), qualifying for the state leadership conference all three years and the national leadership conference in the spring of 2023. She is a part of Class Council as the senior class treasurer, as well as a class officer for Student Council. Emma earned her academic letter, pin, and plaque and she participated in Varsity Volleyball for all four years. She was awarded the Board of Education award as well as Academic All-State for all four years of her volleyball career. She is planning on continuing her academics at Saginaw Valley State University where she will study marketing.

Emily Newland is the daughter of Gary and Kerri Newland.

College/Future Plans: Central Michigan University or Saginaw Valley State University for Elementary Education.

Academic Achievements: 4-Year Varsity starter – 2 years as captain, National Honor Society President, three years on Youth Advisory Councilo, member of Business Professionals of America, three years on Student Council, Academic Letter, Mid-Michigan President’s List, volunteered as a Faith Formation leader.

Joseph Rohling is the son of Paul and Erin Rohling, of Marlette.

His future plans include attending the University of Michigan (Ann Arbor),with a major in Linguistics and Romance Languages & Literatures

His future plans are to be a translator or interpreter.

Joseph is a member of the National Honor Society. He was a rank captain in marching band and received a first chair award. He also received class awards in Indigenous Studies, Algebra 2, Chemistry, Geometry, US History, Health, and Probability and Statistics.

He will be attending the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. He received a Regents Merit Scholarship. He plans to double major in linguistics and Romance languages and literatures.

Adilyn Ruggles is the daughter of Ryan and Angela Ruggles, of Marlette.

College/Future Plans: University of Michigan, Majoring in Communications and Media to obtain a degree in Marketing/Digital Marketing

Academic Achievements: Adilyn Ruggles has participated in Student Council for all four years of high school, serving as the Executive Secretary her junior year and the Student Body President her senior year. She has also participated in the National Honors Society and Business Professionals of America since sophomore year. Adilyn was elected as the Executive Secretary of NHS, and is a three time state qualifier for BPA. She has earned her academic letter and pin, as well as class awards for biology, geometry, algebra II, indigenous studies, and college algebra. Outside of the classroom, Adilyn is involved in volleyball, basketball, and track and field. All of her hard work has helped her gain acceptance into the University of Michigan to study communications and media, later hoping to obtain a job in marketing. Her academics awarded her the University of Michigan Regents Merit Scholarship and the National Rural and Small Town Award.

