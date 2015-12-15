Lady Wolves Close Regular Season on 16-Game Streak

By: Wm. Michael Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Sandusky Lady Wolves extended their winning streak to fifteen games straight when they took on Cass City at home last Tuesday in Sandusky, defeating the Red Hawks 39-14. Grace Guibord led Sandusky with twelve points. Emma Minard had eight points and four rebounds. Caroline Reinke had six points, seven rebounds, four assists, and five steals. Adalee Kaufman chipped in six points and four rebounds. Maggy Keinath had five points, Lilly Betts had four rebounds & three assists, Helena Long had three rebounds and three assists. Angelina Franzel scored two points and Ruby Trepkowski had three rebounds

The Sandusky Lady Wolves played their final game of the regular season Thursday at home against the Caro Lady Tigers, taking the win 46-32 and extending their win streak to 16 straight. Caroline Reinke led the Wolves with ten points, seven rebounds, eight assists and four steals. Helena Long had thirteen points. Adalee Kaufman added three points and nine boards. Maggy Keinath added three points, five boards and three steals. Emma Minard chipped in four points and took good care of the basketball. The Lady Wolves travel to Vassar Wednesday night to take on the Reese Rockets in the District 95 Semi-Final at 5:30 p.m., tickets must be purchased ahead of time on gofan.co. The girls will move onto the District 95 Final on Friday at 7:00 p.m. if they make it past Reese and, if so, will face off against the winner of Wednesday’s late game, Caro vs. Brown City. The Wolves finished the regular season with a record of 21-1, taking their only loss of the season to Harbor Beach on the road back in January. The Lady Wolves have been playing their best basketball since, winning the outright GTC East title, and giving up an average of just 22 points per game in their last five games.