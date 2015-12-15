Eagles Best CPS; Fall to Ubly in District Final

By: Wm. Michael Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Deckerville Eagles traveled to Ubly last Wednesday for the District 128 Semi-Final against Carsonville-Port Sanilac.

The Eagles took an early lead, outscoring the Tigers 18-12 in the first quarter. The Eagles kept the pace up in the second, outscoring the Tigers 14-12 to take a 32-24 lead into the halftime break. Deckerville came out with a vengeance in the second half, outscoring the Tigers 35-16 to take the win 67-40. Hunter Garza led all scorers in the contest with 19 points. Logan Martin had thirteen points. Ian Flanagan chipped in twelve points. Preston Holman and Logan Shanks had six points each in the win. Parker Merriman added five. Jesse Kubacki and Corbin Sharbowski each chipped in with three. The CPS Tigers were led by Quinton Pinfield with fifteen points all coming from beyond the arc. Sean Bobo chipped in nine points. Justin Johnson added five points, and Colton Sharpe chipped in four. Trevor Klaty, Blaine Abott, and Tylar Bartley each finished with two.The Tigers finished the season 7-15 in their first season under Jack Mcphail. The team saw marked improvement as the season progressed and the players started to mesh into their roles. CPS fell to North Huron early in the season but showed their improvement in the first round of District play, as they took the win in overtime on Monday of last week.

The Eagles headed back to Ubly Friday night to take on the host school Ubly Bearcats and the Bearcats defense loomed large in the first quarter. The Eagles only managed six points in the first while giving up nineteen to the hosting Bearcats.

Deckerville bounced back in the second, rallying for an impressive twenty-three points in the quarter, and shrinking the deficit to fourteen by halftime. Unfortunately for the Eagles, the Bearcats hit their stride again in the second half. The Bearcats outscored the Eagles 36-21 in the second half to cement the victory and take home the District 128 crown.

The Eagles finish the season with an even fifty-fifty record of 12-12. The Bearcats will continue onto the Regional Semi-Final against the Kingston Cardinals in Marlette Tuesday night.