Legion Win Pair; Host Parent’s Night Saturday

By: Wm. Michael Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Thumb Area Legion traveled to Port Huron last Wednesday for a fairly one sided matchup. The Legion got out to an early three goal lead in the first period and never looked back. The Legion did give up one goal in the second period, but it would be the only goal allowed for the entire game. The Legion scored a goal of their own in the second period and two more in the third period to take the win 6-1.

Caleb Lentner was the leading scorer for the Legion with two goals and an assist. Chase Ernest, Marshall Ryan, and Gabe Vanderlip each netted goals in the win. Chase Talaski had a goal and an assist. Clton Hooper, Matthew Cummings, Eli Odle and Emma Dickendesher each had an assist in the win over Port Huron. Seth Hiles tended goal for the Legion in the win, saving 21 of 22 shots on goal for a save percentage of 95.5%.

The Thumb Area Legion traveled to Royal Oak to take on the Bishop Foley United Ventures. The Legion took a 2-1 lead over Bishop Foley by the end of the first period. The Legion hammered the Ventures in the second period, netting four goals and keeping Bishop Foley scoreless.

The Legion gave up two goals to Bishop Foley in the final period but could not be caught, and the final goal by the Legion cemented the win 7-3.

Caleb Lentner was the leading scorer again for the Legion with two goals and an assist. Chase Ernest, Chase Talaski and Marshall Ryan each had a goal in the win. Wyatt Ryan had a goal and an assist. Dylan Barrigar and Gabe Vanderlip each finished with an assist. Lauren Eager tended goal for the Legion in the win, saving 24 of 27 shots on goal for a save percentage of 88.9%.

The Legion improved to 10-8-1 with the win over Bishop Foley and took on Marysville at home Tuesday night for a make-up game. The Legion are hosting Lakeshore on Friday night at 6:00 p.m. and the Bay Area Thunder Saturday at 3:30 p.m. for parent’s night this Saturday at the Colleen J. Howe Arena in Sandusky.