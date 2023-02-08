Wolves Fall to Caro in Thriller

By: Wm. Michael Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Sandusky Lady Wolves hosted the Caro Tigers at home last Monday for a tough matchup. The pair traded blows early, with Sandusky holding a two point lead after the first and Caro holding a two point lead after two.

Sandusky started heating up in the third quarter, scoring eighteen to Caro’s eleven and carrying a five point lead into the final quarter. The Lady Wolves started to struggle in the fourth quarter, giving up sixteen points while only managing to score five, and took the loss: 56-50.

Morgan Taege led all Sandusky scorers with nineteen points, two assists and two steals. Grace Guibord had ten points and two assists. Brooke Jansen added four points, seven rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks. Helena Long had fourteen points, four rebounds and two assists. Ally Jansen had three points, three steals, four rebounds and six assists in the loss. The Wolves could not slow down Caro’s Adalee Moore who finished with a game high thirty-three points. Sandusky slides to 13-3 overall with the loss but still remains unbeaten in the Greater Thumb East. The Wolves hosted Capac Tuesday night and look to tackle the Ubly Bearcats on Friday in a double header with the Varsity Boys team. Sandusky is currently the favorite to win the league but will have to win in Marlette on February sixteenth to clinch the title.