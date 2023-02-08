Wolves Win in Harbor Beach

By: Wm. Michael Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Sandusky Wolves traveled to Harbor Beach last Friday to take on the Pirates for a GTC East matchup. The teams were evenly matched through the first two quarters, with Sandusky leading 7-6 after one and Harbor Beach leading 20-19 at halftime. The Wolves outscored the Pirates 16-12 in the third quarter to take a three-point lead into the final quarter. Harbor Beach fought hard but, in the end, came up just short, falling to Sandusky 48-46.

The Wolves victory was sparked by big man Jackson Kartanys, who finished the game with sixteen points, five rebounds, 5 assists, and two blocks. Braden Bender shot a perfect four for four from inside the arc, and finished with eight points, three rebounds, two blocked shots and an assist. Caleb Minard also finished the game with eight points. Brenden Long scored six points to go along with his three rebounds. Barry Lester finished with four points, five rebounds, and a steal. Kyle Guibord had four points, six rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block. Kelton Bukoski rounded out the scoresheet with two points.

The Wolves improve to 6-1 in the league and 9-6 overall with the win over Harbor Beach. Sandusky still has a shot at the league title but will have to win out the rest of their league games, including a rematch in Brown City against a 13-1 (8-0) Green Devils squad. The Wolves take on Capac Wednesday night before hosting a double header against Ubly with the Varsity Girls squad.