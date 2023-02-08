Marlette Demolishes Capac

The Marlette Lady Red Raiders hosted the Capac Lady Chiefs last Monday night in Marlette. Marlette wasted no time in running up the score, holding Capac scoreless in the first quarter while racking up twenty points. Marlette scored another fourteen points in the second quarter while holding Capac to just three, Marlette led 34-3 at halftime. The Lady Chiefs had a better showing in the second half, scoring a total of 14 points between the next two quarters but still could not catch the Lady Red Raiders. Marlette took the win 47-17. Hollie Hartwell led the way for Marlette with nine points, six rebounds, and two steals. Gabby Martinez also scored nine in the win along with two rebounds, two steals, and an assist. Olivia Findlay scored eight points and had five assists, five rebounds, and five steals. Josie Hinojosa added five points, a steal and an assist. Dalaney Gage had four points, three rebounds, two assists, and six steals. Hayley Hazen had four points and a steal in the win. Emily Newland had four points, three rebounds, and a steal. Adi Ruggles had two points, five rebounds, and three steals. Ciatilyn Keys rounded out the scoresheet with two points, three assists and two rebounds. The Lady Red Raiders improve to 11-4 overall and 5-1 in the GTC East with the win over Capac and look to improve their record on the road this week against Memphis and Brown City.