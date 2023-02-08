Eagles Fly Past Tigers

By: Jackie Salowitz

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Deckerville Eagles hosted the CPS Tigers last week, defeating them by 25 points, 60-35.

Two Eagles were in double figures in the game, Derek Osborne with 15 and Connor Palmer, 12. Their height was a huge factor in the victory.

The Eagles didn’t waste any time in the first quarter, outscoring CPS 24-4, with Derek Osborne scoring 11 of those points. Connor Palmer had 8 in the quarter, and Brady Sharbowski 3 and Hunter Garza, 2. Mikey Jasso and Evan Grigg scored 2 points for the Tigers. The Eagles scored 15 points in the second quarter, CPS, 4. Getting 4 apiece for Deckerville were Derek Osborne, Connor Palmer and Kris Kosal. Hunter Garza had a 3-pointer in the quarter.

Derek Osborne was the top scorer for the Eagles with 15 points against CPS.

Brendan Porter and Evan Grigg both had 2 points for the Tigers. Deckerville was outscored in the third quarter, 9-10. Deckerville’s Logan Martin scored 5 (one 3-pointer), and Brady Sharbowski and Mike Pink 2 apiece. The Tigers had three 3-pointers in the quarter, Tristan Pritchett, Quinten Pinfield-Wells and Sean Bobo (also 1 from the free throw line). In the fourth quarter, CPS scored 17 points, Deckerville 12, but the first half lead from Deckerville was too big. For the Eagles, Kris Kosal 4, David Shanks, Corbin Sharbowski, Mike Pink and Kaleb Loomis 2 each. For the Tigers, Brendan Porter 6, Nik Lewis, Mikey Jasso and Lance Theut each with a 3-pointer, and Sean Bobo, 2.