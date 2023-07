The SAVE Council will be offering a Little Shaver’s Self Defense Class for children 6 to 10 years of age on Tuesday, August 8.

The class will be held at Lexington United Methodist Church, 5597 Main Street, Lexington, MI from 10:00 a.m. until noon. Students must be accompanied by a parent or adult. Class fee is $10.00 per student. Pre-registration is required at www.evasplaceshelter.com.

