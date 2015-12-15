Man Arrested in Reckless Driving Crash in Carsonville

On Tuesday, July 4th, 2023, at approximately 2:00 a.m., Sanilac County Central Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call from a driver of a vehicle stating that he was run off the road by another vehicle.

Deputies responded to the scene to investigate.

During the investigation Deputies found that a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado and its occupants had been at a residence on Washington Road near Carsonville. The property owner then chased after the vehicle in his 2012 Chevrolet Silverado. The chase continued into the Village of Carsonville, where the two vehicles struck one another. The contact between the two vehicles caused the 2003 Chevrolet to run off the roadway and into a yard, which caused damage to a trailer and two yards near the west limits of Carsonville. A confrontation then ensued between the occupants of both vehicles before Central Dispatch was called about the incident.

As a result of the investigation a 35-year-old Carsonville man was arrested and lodged at the Sanilac County Jail on charges stemming from the incident.

Names are being withheld as this is an ongoing investigation.

Information for this article was provided by the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office.

