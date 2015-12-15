Marlette Gets Homecoming Win

By: Wm. Michael Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Marlette Red Raiders hosted Memphis for the Red Raiders’ Homecoming game last Friday in Marlette. The Marlette boys were in high spirits come game time and set to work running up the score. Quitin Sartin found Westley Chapin on a deep pass, and Chapin scampered for 45 yards to earn the first score of the night. Logan Malloy ran in the conversion. Eight minutes later, Sartin found Chapin again this time from 28 yards for the touchdown. Sartin ran in the conversion to give Marlette a 16-0 lead with two minutes to go in the first quarter. Sartin found Chapin again as time expired in the first quarter with another touchdown pass, this time from 25 yards. Logan Malloy ran in the conversion to give Marlette a 24-0 lead to start the second quarter. The second quarter gave Logan Malloy a chance to stretch his legs, sprinting down the field for an impressive 66-yard touchdown run.

A Sartin pass to Lester was good for the two-point conversion. Memphis managed to get on the scoreboard with Jack Taylor’s one-yard touchdown run and subsequent two-point conversion, but it would be their last on an evening that was all Marlette. Westley Chapin added another touchdown to his total for the night, this time on a 58-yard run.

Chapin managed another massive touchdown run, this one from a punt, 45 yards out before the end of the half, bringing his first half touchdown total to a staggering five.

Marlette combined for six touchdowns in the first half alone, running the score up to 46-8 before crowning the Homecoming King and Queen at halftime.

The Red Raiders started the second half off with another score, this one from Logan Malloy, who ran it in from the 3-yard line. Connor Kelly added another score for the Raiders before the end of the third when he broke free for the 28-yard touchdown run with a minute to go.

Marlette pulled their foot off the gas in the final quarter of regulation, after building a comfortable 59-8 lead by the end of the third. The final score of the contest came off of an interception from 51 yards out courtesy of Login Smith. Westley Chapin led the way in the Raider victory, scoring three receiving touchdowns, a rushing touchdown, and even earning a touchdown on special teams. Logan Malloy was the main threat on the ground for the night, rushing for 196 yards on 13 carries and scoring two touchdowns. Quintin Sartin was crowned Homecoming King at halftime but also completed three passes for 98 yards and three touchdowns as well as 35 yards on the ground. Trey Lester, Westley Chapin and Login Smith each earned interceptions on the night.

The Red Raiders improved to 4-2 (2-2 GTC East) with the win over Memphis and though they are out of the running for the Greater Thumb East Conference title, they are looking like sure bets to make the post season in their Division. Marlette is currently tied for 18th place in playoff race for Division 8. The top 32 teams with the most playoff points will move onto to the post-season in just a few short weeks.