Marlette Girls Best Cros-Lex at Home

By Wm. Michael Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Marlette Lady Red Raiders hosted the Cros-Lex Lady Pioneers in Marlette last Monday before the holiday break. Marlette got out to an early lead on Cros-Lex, outscoring the Lady Pioneers 12-4 in the first quarter. Cros-Lex staged a comeback in the second quarter but still trailed 18-15 at halftime. The Red Raiders outscored the Lady Pioneers in both the third and fourth quarters to take the win 38-30. Gabby Martinez lead the way for the Red Raiders with 14 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists. Dalaney Gage added 8 points and 3 rebounds. Olivia Findlay and Hollie Hartwell each scored 4 points with 5 rebounds. Ciatlyn Keys scored 4 points with 4 assists. Adi Ruggles had 3 points and 4 rebounds in the win. The Lady Red Raiders face off against the Jalen Rose Academy at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 29th at the SC4 Fieldhouse in Port Huron.