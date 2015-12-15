Marlette P.D. Nabs Thief

At approximately 1:23 a.m., on July 11, 2023 Marlette Police were dispatched to the 2700 block of Lamotte St for a report of subjects going through vehicles.

The caller advised Dispatch that a subject had just left the area in a red 4 door vehicle at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle was observed on Lamotte St near Angle St and failed to stop for police. The vehicle continued down Lamotte St and turned north on to M-53. The suspect attempted to turn west onto Mayville Rd where the vehicle crashed.

The driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

The driver was taken into custody after a brief foot chase.

The suspect had another wallet in his possession from another vehicle that he had entered, as well as lottery tickets that were also taken.

The driver was an 18 year old male from the Sebewaing area. He was lodged at the Sanilac County Jail on several charges.

The vehicle which was damaged in the crash, was released to the owner.

There were no injuries reported.

Marlette Police Department were assisted by the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Department, Sanilac County K9, Michigan State Police, Sanilac Central Dispatch and Brown City Police.

