McKenzie Health System Promotes Heart Health and Screenings during American Heart Month

Sanilac County, MI – Heart disease remains the number one cause of death for both women and men, according to the American Heart Association, with one person dying every 36 seconds from heart disease in the United States. To encourage heart health and regular screenings, McKenzie Health System is offering a discounted $75 rate for women’s cardiac scoring plus free glucose and cholesterol screenings for the first 50 women who request it during American Heart Month in February.

Appointments for cardiac scoring can be scheduled by calling 810-648-6110. The glucose and cholesterol screenings do not require an appointment; however, the blood test does require fasting ahead of time. Cardiac calcium scoring measures the amount of plaque built up in the walls of the arteries in your heart. The cholesterol that deposits in the arterial walls becomes calcified, which can be detected by the scan. The glucose and cholesterol screenings require fasting ahead of time.

“Keeping your heart healthy and strong is one of the best things you can do for yourself, this month and every month,” said Jay Smith, Director of Diagnostic Imaging and Cardiopulmonary at McKenzie Health System. “From regular screenings to regular exercise, there are many simple things we can all do to focus on heart health, and we are pleased to share this valuable offer for women throughout our community.”

In addition, community members are encouraged to visit and “like” the McKenzie Health System Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MckenzieHealth System to receive regular tips, recipes, updates and fun ways to keep your heart healthy during American Heart Month and beyond.

The $75 cardiac scoring screening, along with the free cholesterol and glucose screenings, are being made possible in part by the McKenzie Women’s Health and Wellness Fund. To learn more about McKenzie Health System, visit www.McKenzieHealth.org.

