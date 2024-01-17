Parting Shot 1-17-2024 Edition

MISHEBESHU: What is the Ojibwe translation of Mishebeshu, the storied legend of the great water monster?

If you know the correct answer, Call, e-mail, post a comment on our website, enter in person or via Facebook starting at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday through 5:00 p.m. on Monday, each week for your chance to win.

Last week’s question: Swanee song: What was the original title of the song also known as “Swanee River”? ANSWER: Old Folks at Home. Susan Emerich was the winner of a 4-pack of FREE movie passes to the Firebird Theater in Sandusky. All correct responses will be entered into a random weekly drawing for 4-pack of Free Movie Tickets to the Firebird Theater in Sandusky. If you are not a subscriber, please provide your mailing address when you make contact.

Like what you see? Check our facebook for more photos just like these!