McKenzie Auxiliary Donates $10,000 for IV Pumps and Poles

The McKenzie Health System Auxiliary recently donated $10,000 to McKenzie Health System to assist with the purchase of IV pumps and poles, patient care items used across departments at McKenzie Health System. All proceeds from the Auxiliary’s Annual Golf Scramble and other fundraising efforts throughout the year support McKenzie Health System.

The generous donation was made possible because of the successful golf scramble which took place in early June, the Bakeless Bake Sale this fall, and the Ugly Sweater Event which took place on November 10. This is in addition to the previous donation of $25,000 which was made earlier this year for the project.

“We are fortunate to have so many generous community members who support the Auxiliary events and our local hospital each year,” said Emma Navarro, McKenzie Auxiliary Co-President. “We are thrilled to support patient care and numerous departments with this year’s donation.”

The McKenzie Health System Auxiliary hosts several fundraisers throughout the year, including the annual Bakeless Bake Sale in September, a silent auction and raffle in November, a Christmas and Jewelry Sale in December, as well as the Gift Shop, which remains open year-round.

Founded in 1967, the MHS Auxiliary is comprised of individuals who volunteer thousands of hours to benefit McKenzie Health System and the community. Members donate their time and talents working in the gift shop, providing support at community events, and coordinating fundraising opportunities. For more information about volunteering, contact Nina Barnett, MHS Auxiliary Liaison, at 810-648-6127 or nbarnett@mckenziehealth.org. For membership information, contact Lynn Fuller, MHS Auxiliary Membership Chair, at 810-648-6150 (ext. 366) or lfuller@mckenziehealth.org.

Continue Reading