NCTL Stars/Stripes All-League Volleyball

Stars Division

First Team All-League

1.) Abby Walker – Kingston – 11th grade

2.) Rachel Vogel – Deckerville – 12th grade

3.) Grace Knoblock – North Huron – 12th grade

4.) Brooke Retan – Kingston – 12th grade

5.) Addie Tresnak – Dryden – 12th grade

6.) Carlee Scovic – North Huron – 12th grade

7.) Johanna Kubacki – Deckerville – 11th grade

Second Team All-League

1.) Jordan Anders – Mayville – 11th grade

2.) Emma Case – North Huron – 12th grade

3.) Reise Lonborg – Peck – 12th grade

4.) Maggie Koroleski – North Huron – 12th grade

5.) Emma Hyzer – North Huron – 12th grade

6.) Lola Abromaitis – Dryden – 12th grade

7.) Mae Eghigian – Mayville 11th grade

Honorable Mention All-League

Deckerville – Jessie Heilig, Emma Salowitz

Dryden – Emma Raue, Skylar Graham

Kingston – Daisy Barnes, Delaney St. George, Keira McGarvie

Mayville – Stella Zechmeister

Peck – Ava Collins, Julia Loftis

Stripes Division

First Team All-League

1.) Layla Blythe Davis – CPS – 12th grade

2.) Shelby Bowers – Owengage – 11th grade

3.) Aubrey Hellebuyck – Owengage – 9th grade

4.) Erin Morrish – Owengage – 12th grade

5.) Emily Schultz – Owengage – 12th grade

6.) Macy Milarch – CPS – 12th grade

7.) Violet Johnson – CPS – 12th grade

8.) Audrey Hopkins – Caseville – 11th grade

Second Team All-League

1.) Lili Costilla – BCAS – 11th grade

2.) Emma Kish – Akron – 12th grade

3.) McKenzie Simmons – Caseville – 11th grade

4.) Annaka Neetz – BCAS – 11th grade

5.) Karlie Morrish – Owengage – 11th grade

6.) Julia Casley – CPS – 12th grade

7.) Julia Welsh – CPS – 12th grade

Honorable Mention All-League

Akron – Madi Brink

BCAS – Priscilla Cruz, Eleanor Warren, Natalie Huiskens

Caseville – Kaitlynn Purcell

CPS – Chloe DeLong

Owengage – Karsyn Gruehn, Addison Bach