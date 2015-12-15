New Grounds Coffee Shop to Open In Deckerville

The DCDC will be welcoming a new business, New Grounds, next Wednesday, April 12, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:00 a.m..

New Grounds is located in the middle of downtown Deckerville, on the east side of the street, and will be open Wednesday – Saturday, 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (It is located in what was the D’Ville Diner). On the day of the ribbon-cutting, it will open at 10:00 a.m.

The restaurant, owned by Hendrik and Annemarie Eggink, will be a place for people to gather, relax, and be encouraged, and also enjoy everything from hot and cold sandwiches, salads, paninis, wraps, soups, pastries, donuts and coffees and teas. It will feature home-baked products, as much as possible. The menu will also include Annemarie’s famous chili, with her secret ingredients. And just for the kids, a “fluffy” will be available – a latte with no espresso in it. Eliza Long will be head chef, who over the past years, has been gaining a lot of cooking experience, even working in South America at restaurants.

Although it has been a long process to open – they have been working on it since last May, visitors will be amazed at how it has been transformed. Everything has been completely redone, from front to back, in much with the work of Matt Lundgren, who Annemarie praised for all of the time he spent on it, and if something needed to be done, he did it.

The name of the business was narrowed done from 30 names – and New Grounds was chosen, with Annemarie saying that when she and her daughter were in New York, it was as if the Lord wanted that name, and it just hit her. Her daughter, Sophie was singing a song with the words “You are breaking new grounds”…

The Gathering Room – part of the building, will hold 70+ people and will be available for people to rent for showers or other gatherings. People will be able to purchase food from them, or bring in their own. On Friday nights, a Youth Group meets there.

“The Team” – (l-r): Kayla Lundgren, Annemarie Eggink, Sophie Eggink and Eliza Long.



When asked why Deckerville was chosen for the business, Annemarie said she just felt the need to do it. She had been praying with a group of women and it was for the glory of God. She, along with her husband and family, have been residents of the Deckerville area for several years, and they just love the community.

People will be able to dine in, or get an order to go. The menu can be seen on-line by searching New Grounds Deckerville, a phone number will be available in the near future.

Congratulations and best of luck!