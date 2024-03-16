Oehrlein Dancers perform at Medical Care Facility: The Oehrlein Dancers performed a half hour dance entertainment set to Irish tunes on Saturday, March 16, at the Sanilac Medical Care Facility. The annual St. Patrick’s event is sponsored by the Sandusky Community Hearts. Residents also received flowers from the organization. (L-R): Top Row: Jayden Howard, Madelyn Meyer, Brendalynn Aldis, Bella Meyer, Alessandra Humphrey, Mara Schmidt and Elliot Aldis. Bottom Row: Brielle Volmering, Savannah Marx, Ayva Selleke, Sophia Dorr, Elora Humphrey and Mildred Loding.

