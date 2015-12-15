Marlette BPA Excel in Grand Rapids

Pictured above (from L-R) Emily Newland, Westley Chapin, and Dalaney Gage qualified for the National Leadership Competition in Chicago May 10-14th.

Marlette High School’s Business Professionals of America (BPA) finished in the TOP 12 in 9 different events at the 2024 BPA State Leadership Conference. Six individual students and two teams placed in the top 7, with the top 3 qualifying for the National Leadership Competition in Chicago. Pictured above (from L-R) Emily Newland, Westley Chapin, and Dalaney Gage qualified for the National Leadership Competition in Chicago May 10-14th. The students need your help to cover travel, lodging, and registration fees for the National Competition. Your donation will directly support the BPA students and help us continue to provide them with the tools they need to succeed. Cash or check donations can be:

Dropped off at the Marlette Superintendent’s office

Donated through VENMO at https://venmo.com/u/RB_03,

Donated through the Marlette E-Funds account https://payments.efundsforschools.com/v3/districts/55701.