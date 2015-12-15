Local Easter Services

Holy Apostles Ruth – Holy Thursday, 7:00 p.m.

McGregor Church – Good Friday service at 7:00 p.m.; Sunrise service and potluck, Sunday at 8:00 a.m.; Regular service Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

Sandusky United Methodist Church – Maundy Thursday 7:00 p.m. at the Sandusky Presbyterian Church; Good Friday 3:00 p.m. at the Sandusky United Methodist Church; Sunday Sunrise service at 8:00 a.m., and regular service at 11:00 a.m.

Sandusky Presbyterian Church, Maundy Thursday 7:00 p.m. Good Friday 3:00 p.m. at the Sandusky United Methodist Church; Sunday service at 9:00 a.m.

St. Isidore, Palms – Good Friday, 1:00 p.m.

St. Isidore, Parisville – Easter Vigil, 8:30 p.m.

Holy Apostles, Ruth – Easter Sunday, 8:30 a.m.

St. Isidore, Palms – Easter Sunday, 10:30 a.m.

St. John, Palms – Maundy Thursday, 7:00 p.m., with Holy Communion

Trinity Lutheran, Forestville – Good Friday, 1:30 p.m./St. John, Palms, 7:00 p.m.

St. John, Palms – Easter Sunday, 9:00 a.m./Trinity Lutheran, Forestville, 10:30 a.m.

