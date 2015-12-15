FREE Children’s Easter Egg Hunt in Marlette

Grab your Easter Baskets and come on out to the 2nd Annual Community Easter Egg Hunt at the Marlette Community Park this Saturday, March 30, 2024 at 1:00 p.m.

This FREE children’s event has LOT & LOTS of candy-filled eggs to hunt for. Be sure to check your eggs before leaving, as several eggs have a GOLDEN TICKET, which can only be redeemed at the event for a SPECIAL PRIZE! The Easter bunny will be hopping on in, so parents bring your cameras for pictures!

The event is for kids ages 12 and under. Dress appropriately for rain, snow, or shine! This event is hosted by United Hospice Service and Aspire Rural Health System.

