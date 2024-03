There will be a community Easter Egg hunt on Saturday, March, starting at 10:00 a.m., at Diamond Trail in Sandusky.

Different hunt areas will be set up for 0-4 year olds, 5-8 year olds, and 9-13 year olds.

Everyone gets a goodie bag. Don’t forget to bring your baskets and cameras!

For more information, contact the City of Sandusky’s Recreation Department at 810-648-4444, or check the Facebook page: Sandusky Recreation for further updates.

