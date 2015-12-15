Tribune Recorder Leader

PARTING SHOT 3-27-24 EDITION — NOT SO PELICAN BRIEF

2 days ago Tribune Recorder Leader

NOT SO PELICAN BRIEF: What is the expected life span of an American Brown Pelican?
If you know the correct answer, Call, e-mail, post a comment on our website, enter in person or via Facebook starting at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday through 5:00 p.m. on Monday, each week for your chance to win.
Last week’s question: CHERRY bloom CAPITaL: What is the overall height of the Washington Monument?
ANSWER: 555 feet. Donna Faith was the winner of a 4-pack of FREE movie passes to the Firebird Theater in Sandusky. All correct responses will be entered into a random weekly drawing for 4-pack of Free Movie Tickets to the Firebird Theater in Sandusky. If you are not a subscriber, please provide your mailing address when you make contact.

