(In no particular order): Becca Kaul, Macey Rohn, Grace Rivet, Brooklynn Marshall, Callie Ball, Leah Trigger, and Abigail Meyer are graduating seniors and 2023 Dance scholarship winners. As members of the Oehrlein Dancers they have entertained at many area events and have served many seniors and youth in the community. It is for these reasons they are recognized as they go on to higher educational institutions.

Continue Reading