Sandusky​​​​​, MI​​​​​, Nov. 13, 2023 – As the Thanksgiving season approaches, many families and children are giving thanks for all their blessings and sharing those blessings with children in need by packing shoeboxes with Operation Christmas Child.

The shoebox donations make their way around the world by whatever means of travel are available locally. Sometimes the boxes arrive via planes, trains, boats, horses, or even camels.



Shoebox gifts prepared by generous donors and filled with toys, personal care items, and school supplies may be dropped off now during National Collection Week, November 13 – 20. More than 4,500 drop-off sites are now open.

Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts to children worldwide for three decades. In 2023, Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect enough shoeboxes to reach another 11 million children. This season, there’s still time for individuals, families, and groups to transform empty shoeboxes into fun gifts. The project of Samaritan’s Purse partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to children in need. Find a step-by-step guide on the How to Pack a Shoebox webpage

“This season, children around the world need a tangible reminder that there is hope and that God loves them,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “Through these shoebox gifts packed with special items, children also receive the opportunity to hear about the eternal hope found in Jesus Christ.”

Participants drop off their shoebox gifts at Open Door Missionary Church in Sandusky or the Croswell Wesleyan Church in Croswell. Signs at each location will identify the drop off.

Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, seeks to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world and, together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 209 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories. This year, Operation Christmas Child will celebrate its 30th year of ministry!

The shoebox donations are shipped across the globe to children in remote and developing nations alongside copies of the New Testament translated into dozens of languages.