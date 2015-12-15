Parting Shot 1-24-24 Edition

WOOD WRECKER: What is the common name of the Melanerpes carolinus?

If you know the correct answer, Call, e-mail, post a comment on our website, enter in person or via Facebook starting at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday through 5:00 p.m. on Monday, each week for your chance to win.

Last week’s question: MISHEBESHU: What is the Ojibwe translation of Mishebeshu, the storied legend of the great water monster? ANSWER: Great Lynx; Ojibwe legend tells of the water monster who is said to have an underwater den near the mouth of the Serpent River that flows into Lake Huron. Glenda Kuhn was the winner of a 4-pack of FREE movie passes to the Firebird Theater in Sandusky. All correct responses will be entered into a random weekly drawing for 4-pack of Free Movie Tickets to the Firebird Theater in Sandusky. If you are not a subscriber, please provide your mailing address when you make contact.

Continue Reading