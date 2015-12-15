Greenstone Farm Credit Services giving$120 Million Back to its Members

EAST LANSING – For the nineteenth straight year, GreenStone Farm Credit Services is giving back to its member-owners through its Patronage program.

On March 12, customers will be invited to their local branch to receive their dividend check and commemorate their partnership with GreenStone!

Being a member-owned cooperative means members benefit from GreenStone’s strong financial position. GreenStone is proud to announce that $120 million will go back into the pockets of its loan customers. Since 2006, GreenStone has given back $960 million as a part of the Patronage program.

“Personal relationships and partnerships with our members are at the heart of what the GreenStone cooperative is all about,” remarked GreenStone President and CEO Travis Jones.

“We are excited that our board of directors, once-again, elected to return more than 40% of our net profits back to our members. Our customers are our owners, and we take every opportunity we can to show our appreciation for this partnership.”

To commemorate this exciting time, GreenStone invites its members to join them for an event at their local branch on March 12. Themed “It Pays to Partner,” Patronage Day events will include refreshments, fun and the distribution of Patronage checks.

“Patronage Day events at our locations across Michigan and northeast Wisconsin are always the perfect opportunity to connect with our members,” said Jones. “Our members are the soul of rural America and it’s a pleasure to show our appreciation for them through these commemorative events and Patronage checks.”

GreenStone remains committed to giving back to the rural communities it serves. You can find more information about GreenStone’s Patronage program at

https://www.greenstonefcs.com/why-greenstone/patronage-program.

Continue Reading