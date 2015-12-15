Two Fatal Traffic Crashes Last Friday

Sanilac County Central Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call reporting a two-vehicle traffic crash on Peck Road near Fairway Lane in Lexington Township on Friday, January 19, 2024 at approximately 1:06 p.m..

The 9-1-1 call reported that CPR was in progress for one of the occupants. Deputies along with the Lexington and Croswell Police Departments, Lexington Fire Department and Croswell EMS were dispatched to the scene.

Deputies investigation on scene determined that 2006 GMC Envoy, being driven westbound by a 60-year-old female from Worth Township, lost control and crossed the center line. The 2006 Envoy struck an eastbound 2024 Chevrolet Silverado. The Silverado was occupied by a 47-year- old Croswell man and his 45-year-old wife. The crash was witnessed by an off-duty Police Officer who was able to aid and perform life saving measures until personnel could arrive on scene.

Despite efforts on scene the 60-year-old Worth Township female passed away on scene. The Croswell couple from the other vehicle involved did sustain injuries from the crash and were transported to Port Huron Hospital by Croswell EMS.

While on the scene of this crash Sanilac County Central Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call at approximately 3:18 p.m. reporting another two-vehicle traffic crash at the intersection of Deckerville Road and Goetze Road in Marion Township. Deputies along with the Deckerville Fire Department and Sanilac EMS were dispatched to the scene.

Deputies investigation on scene determined that a 2012 Dodge Ram was southbound on Goetze Road when the driver, a 97-year-old Deckerville man failed to yield at the intersection. At the same time a 2014 GMC Sierra traveling westbound struck the Dodge Ram. The 2014 Sierra was being operated by a 59-year-old man from Carsonville who was not injured in the accident.

While on scene Deckerville Fire Department had to use the jaws of life to remove the 97-year-old man from the Dodge Ram. Sanilac EMS provided medical attention to the man and transported him to McKenzie Hospital for treatment of his injuries. The man was then transported by Flight Care to St. Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw where he later passed away as a result of his injuries.

These crashes remain under investigation by the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office and no further details are being released at this time

