Prosecutor to Retire

Sanford will not seek Reelection

Sanilac County Prosecuting Attorney Brenda S. Sanford has issued the following statement:

I have decided not to seek reelection this year. At the end of my term, I will be two months shy of 65 years old. I have humbly served Sanilac County in the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for 26 years. I am grateful to former Prosecutor James Young for first hiring me as an assistant prosecutor and then for promoting me to Chief Assistant shortly thereafter. I view him as a tremendous mentor over the years.

I am also deeply grateful to the citizens of Sanilac County for electing me as their Prosecutor in 2020. Although I am proud of my work in this Office, I have decided that at my age it is time for me to move on to the next chapter in my life. I am excited about the possibilities for me and look forward to what lies ahead.