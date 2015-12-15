Suspect in Custody following Domestic Violence Incident

Sanilac County Central Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call reporting a Domestic Violence incident that had just occurred On Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at approximately 1215 P.M.

The caller, a 41-year-old female from Deckerville advised that her and her children, ages 6 and 13 were able to leave the location where the incident occurred and were safely at a different residence. The original incident was reported to have happened on Loree Road in Sanilac County’s Bridgehampton Township.

Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence near Carsonville to speak with the female and her children. While speaking with the female involved sufficient information was gathered to find that a Domestic Violence incident had occurred. Deputies found that an assault against the female occurred and while the female and her children were leaving the residence the male homeowner fired multiple rounds toward the victim’s vehicle.

Deputies then responded to the location where the incident occurred and spoke with the male half about the incident. While at the residence evidence to support the allegations was found. The suspect, a 34-year-old man from Carsonville was arrested without incident and is lodged at the Sanilac County Jail awaiting arraignment on multiple charges stemming from the incident.

After the arrest, a search warrant was executed at the Bridgehampton Township residence and the pistol used in the incident was located along with additional ammunition. Deputies were assisted with the search warrant by the Sanilac County Drug Task Force.

This incident is still under investigation by the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office. Names and any further details are being withheld at this time.

