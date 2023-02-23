PARTING SHOT 2-22-23 EDITION

Cob & Pen: Cob & Pen are male and female swans, what is the term used for a swan under one year of age ?

If you know the correct answer, Call, e-mail, post a comment on our website, enter in person or via Facebook starting at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday through 5:00 p.m. on Monday, each week for your chance to win. Last week’s question: STAR SPANGLED: What was the original title of the Star Spangled Banner? ANSWER: “The Defense of Fort McHenry.” Ed Kosal was the winner of a 4-pack of FREE movie passes to the Firebird Theater in Sandusky. All correct responses will be entered into a random weekly drawing for 4-pack of Free Movie Tickets to the Firebird Theater in Sandusky.