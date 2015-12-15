PARTING SHOT 2-23-24 EDITION: TWICE AS HARD

TWICE AS HARD: Can you name the Atlanta, Georgia musical group responsible for the 1990 release of the album “Shake Your Moneymaker? If you know the correct answer, Call, e-mail, post a comment on our website, enter in person or via Facebook starting at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday through 5:00 p.m. on Monday, each week for your chance to win.

Last week’s question: No Good Ice: The ice may be too thin for ice fishing, but it’s still floating on top of the water, why does ice float?

ANSWER: Ice has a lower density than water. Irene Cole was the winner of a 4-pack of FREE movie passes to the Firebird Theater in Sandusky. All correct responses will be entered into a random weekly drawing for 4-pack of Free Movie Tickets to the Firebird Theater in Sandusky. If you are not a subscriber, please provide your mailing address when you make contact.

Continue Reading