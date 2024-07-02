Parting Shot 2-7-2024 Edition

BAA TO THE BONE: Can you name the musical artists that famously performed the song“Bad to the Bone”? Bonus entry for anyone that can name the 1983 Steven King movie that opened with the same song?

If you know the correct answer, Call, e-mail, post a comment on our website, enter in person or via Facebook starting at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday through 5:00 p.m. on Monday, each week for your chance to win. Last week’s question: some doe: In Michigan most people know that the female deer is called a doe, but in what other species is the female referred to as a doe? ANSWER: Rabbit, Mouse, Squirrel, Rat, Goat, Kangaroo, Caribou. Judy Schott was the winner of a 4-pack of FREE movie passes to the Firebird Theater in Sandusky. All correct responses will be entered into a random weekly drawing for 4-pack of Free Movie Tickets to the Firebird Theater in Sandusky. If you are not a subscriber, please provide your mailing address when you make contact.

