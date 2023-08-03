Parting Shot 3-8-23 Edition

How’s Your French: What was the name of the first European ship to sink in Lake Huron?

If you know the correct answer, Call, e-mail, post a comment on our website, enter in person or via Facebook starting at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday through 5:00 p.m. on Monday, each week for your chance to win. Last week’s question: WOLF PUPS: This question is for all ages…What do you want to be when you grow up? MOST POPULAR ANSWER: Retired, Happy and Healthy. Richard Lee was the winner of a 4-pack of FREE movie passes to the Firebird Theater in Sandusky. All correct responses will be entered into a random weekly drawing for 4-pack of Free Movie Tickets to the Firebird Theater in Sandusky.

