Multiple Raids in Deckerville

After a lengthy joint investigation with the DEA of a suspected illegal marijuana grow, the Deckerville Police executed several search warrants on multiple locations in the Village of Deckerville between February 19 and February 22.

This resulted in the arrest of a 46 year old man from Deckerville and the seizure of illegally grown marijuana, a large amount of grow equipment, along with over 50 firearms and a large amount of ammunition. Initial charges have been forwarded to the Sanilac County Prosecutors Office.

During this investigation, the Deckerville Police Department was assisted by the DEA, Sterling Heights Police Department, Sandusky Police Department, Sanilac County DTF, Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office, Deckerville Fire Department, and the ATF.

Deckerville Police Chief Fred Ameel said, “I am grateful for the law enforcement partnerships both at the local and federal level involved and all who are committed to keeping our communities safe.”

