Parting Shot 4-10-24 Edition: Three’s Company

THREE’S COMPANY: Can you name the three original cast members that played Jack, Chrissy and Janet in the 1977 TV sitcom Three’s Company?

If you know the correct answer, Call, e-mail, post a comment on our website, enter in person or via Facebook starting at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday through 5:00 p.m. on Monday, each week for your chance to win. Last week’s question: DEEP PURPLE: What year was the British rock band Deep Purple founded? (bonus entry if you can name the city in which they were founded)? ANSWER: 1976 London, England. Bonnie Minard was the winner of a 4-pack of FREE movie passes to the Firebird Theater in Sandusky. All correct responses will be entered into a random weekly drawing for 4-pack of Free Movie Tickets to the Firebird Theater in Sandusky. If you are not a subscriber, please provide your mailing address when you make contact.

Continue Reading