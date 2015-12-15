Port Sanilac Healthcare Open House & Ribbon Cutting Ceremony – Tuesday, April 16 2024

Join us for an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Aspire Rural Health System’s newest clinic, Port Sanilac Healthcare! Port Sanilac Healthcare is located at 245 S. Ridge St. in Port Sanilac and opened it’s doors April 1. The event will run from 1:00pm-3:00pm with the ribbon cutting ceremony at 2:00pm. Light snacks and refreshments will be provided.

Dr. Faraaz Ahmed, MD, Internal Medicine will be the primary healthcare provider at the Port Sanilac Clinic, offering comprehensive medical services to patients aged 18 and older. Dr. Ahmed is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Ahmed in Port Sanilac, please call 810-376-7000.

Continue Reading