Parting Shot 4-3-24 Edition: Deep Purple

DEEP PURPLE: What year was the British rock band Deep Purple founded (bonus entry if you can name the city in which they were founded)? If you know the correct answer, Call, e-mail, post a comment on our website, enter in person or via Facebook starting at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday through 5:00 p.m. on Monday, each week for your chance to win.

Last week’s question: not so pelican brief: What is the expected life span of an American Brown Pelican? ANSWER: 15-25 years with some making it to 40 years in the wild. Theresa Loomis was the winner of a 4-pack of FREE movie passes to the Firebird Theater in Sandusky. All correct responses will be entered into a random weekly drawing for 4-pack of Free Movie Tickets to the Firebird Theater in Sandusky. If you are not a subscriber, please provide your mailing address when you make contact.

