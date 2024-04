The CPS Girls Varsity Basketball Program is collecting aluminum cans to help fund their team camp this June. If you are cleaning out your garage this spring break, consider donating your cans to the team!

Donations can be dropped at CPS Elementary School or by contacting Coach Richmond at (810) 544-1027 or jrichmond@cpsk12.us .

Spring cleaning and supporting your local girls basketball team? Sounds like a win-win!

