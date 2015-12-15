Golfing in the Thumb: Woodland Hills

By: Wm. Michael Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

Golfers in Sandusky are intimately familiar with Woodland Hills but for those around the Thumb hoping to learn more we’ll be taking a deep dive into why Woodland Hills is one of the best places to play a few holes and have a few drinks this Summer.

Woodland Hills Golf Course is located at 320 North Gates Rd. on the western end of Sandusky. The course delivers a predominantly links-style experience, presenting a test for even the most skilled players. Yet, the course incorporates a dash of traditional design with holes #2 through #8 featuring classic dogleg fairways and small, strategically bunkered greens.

For a change of pace, holes #9 through #11 and #18 wind through a forested landscape, introducing moguls and a potentially troublesome prevailing wind into the equation. While water hazards come into play on seven holes, players can expect predominantly flat terrain with the occasional mound creating the possibility of uneven lies.

Don’t miss the course’s signature hole, #16. This 430-yard, par 4 demands precision with waste bunkers, moguls, and a tricky, undulating green awaiting a well-executed approach shot.

Woodland Hills provides golfers with a well-maintained course and a range of helpful amenities. The greens feature smooth bent grass, while the fairways offer a lush carpet of bluegrass. Players will need to navigate water hazards and strategically placed sand bunkers throughout the course. Yardage markers at 200, 150, and 100 yards, along with marked sprinkler heads, help with club selection.

Those needing gear can take advantage of rental clubs, as well as carts and pull carts for navigating the course. Walking is permitted for those who prefer to get their steps in. After your round, refuel at the on-site food and bar facilities. Fill a cooler up at the bar before you hit the course or flag down one of the cart girls for a refreshing beverage out on the links.

The pro shop is stocked for any last-minute needs, and golfers looking to improve their game can warm up at the chipping and putting areas, hit balls on the driving range, or book lessons for personalized instruction.

The course totals roughly 6197 yards (teeing off from the Whites) and a score of 71 will have you an even par for the day (36 on the front nine, 35 on the back nine). The front nine and driving range are currently open with the back nine set to open as soon as the weather cooperates.

Woodland Hills offers a wide variety of memership options including junior and social memberships, so call the clubhouse at 810 648 2400 or fill out the membership request form on their website at www.woodlandhillsclub.com/membership/