Sandusky Summer Rec Opens May 1st

Sandusky Summer Rec Registration opens May 1

New Super Summer Schedule

Make it – Mondays – Crafts, sew, cook, DIY, paint

Thinking – Tuesday – Library, science experiments, STEM projects

Water – Wednesday – Swimming, splash pad, play with water balloons, sprinklers, super soakers, slip and slide

Take a Trip – Thursday – Movie, park, scavenger hunt, bowling

2 Summer Sessions:

Session 1 – $275, June 10 – July 11, Monday – Thursday – 7:45 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Session 2 – July 22 – August 1, Monday – Thursday – 7:45 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Session 2 will only run if we have 75% capacity. Registration will not be given out until May 1. First 100 paid registration or until June 1, whichever may come first.

