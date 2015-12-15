Sandusky Summer Rec Opens May 1st
Sandusky Summer Rec Registration opens May 1
New Super Summer Schedule
Make it – Mondays – Crafts, sew, cook, DIY, paint
Thinking – Tuesday – Library, science experiments, STEM projects
Water – Wednesday – Swimming, splash pad, play with water balloons, sprinklers, super soakers, slip and slide
Take a Trip – Thursday – Movie, park, scavenger hunt, bowling
2 Summer Sessions:
Session 1 – $275, June 10 – July 11, Monday – Thursday – 7:45 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Session 2 – July 22 – August 1, Monday – Thursday – 7:45 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Session 2 will only run if we have 75% capacity. Registration will not be given out until May 1. First 100 paid registration or until June 1, whichever may come first.