The Sandusky Fireworks Association still has their pop can and bottles drop-off available, even during the current construction projects closing off Eastbound access.

Proceeds go towards funding the Sandusky Fireworks display held annually during the Sandusky Car Show and Cruise Night festivities this Summer. The drop off is located at 356 E. Sanilac Ave in Sandusky, follow the detour to access via Westbound M-46.

